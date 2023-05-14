Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.07

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.07 and traded as high as C$82.80. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$82.80, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$80.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.75.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.15 million for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 72.36%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

