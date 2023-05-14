Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 885 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

