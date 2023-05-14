Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Citigroup worth $495,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.