Citigroup Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,513 shares of company stock worth $4,977,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

