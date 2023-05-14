Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,097,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,112,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

