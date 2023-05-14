Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 318,560 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4,212.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318,560 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $106,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,634. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

