Cibc World Markets Corp Has $80.60 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,936 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $80,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 14,097,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

