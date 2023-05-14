Cibc World Markets Corp Has $397.66 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.45% of Citigroup worth $397,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

C stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 12,812,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,803,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

