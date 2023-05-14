Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $437,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

