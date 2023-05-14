Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans None Dividend of $3.22

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 3.22 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,615,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,506,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.