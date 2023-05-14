Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 707,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMG traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,045.63. The stock had a trading volume of 218,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,284. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,602.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.