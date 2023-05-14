China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in April

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 1,246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Friday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

