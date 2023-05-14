China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.