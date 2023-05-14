China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

