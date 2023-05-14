China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About China Automotive Systems

CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

