China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About China Automotive Systems

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

