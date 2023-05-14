China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

