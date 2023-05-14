Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.98. 942,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

