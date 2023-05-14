Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 114,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 205,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 267,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

