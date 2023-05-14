Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,721. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.