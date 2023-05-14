Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 666 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. 2,130,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,996. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

