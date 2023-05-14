Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.89. 2,188,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,448. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

