Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 3,424,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,644. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.