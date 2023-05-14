Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $149,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,461,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

CHKP stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

