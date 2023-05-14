Chain (XCN) One Day Volume Tops $3.57 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.14 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

