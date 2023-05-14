CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.