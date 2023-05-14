CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 3,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,113. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.