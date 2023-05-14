Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 709,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,677. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

