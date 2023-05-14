Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.56.
Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Celsius stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19.
Insider Transactions at Celsius
In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
