Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

