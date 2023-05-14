CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $170.24 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

