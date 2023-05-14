CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 40.9% in April

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 328,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 122.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.9% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

