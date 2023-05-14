Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.85 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 37.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 477.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 383.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

