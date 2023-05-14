Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

