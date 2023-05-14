Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 1st

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

CSL stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.89. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

