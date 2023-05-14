Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 52.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 194.30 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.32). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.44. The stock has a market cap of £666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 230 ($2.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.19).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.