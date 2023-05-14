Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $16.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of LBPH stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $200.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
