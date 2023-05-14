Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $16.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $200.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

