Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $110.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

