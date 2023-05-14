Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.