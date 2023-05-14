Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 997,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

