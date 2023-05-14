Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

AMGN opened at $232.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

