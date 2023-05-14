Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

