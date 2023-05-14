Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

