Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

