Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,949 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.18 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

