Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,305 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.