Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 144,985 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

