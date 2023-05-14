Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLNFF stock remained flat at $46.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

