Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFWFF opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

