Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 121,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,616. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

