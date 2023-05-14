BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 4.9 %

BCAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 24,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,974. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

