BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.65 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
