BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.65 at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

